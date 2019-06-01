Backyard Rose 6-1-19

Forecasters expect Saturday to be mostly sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 80 and winds in some locations gusting up to 20 mph. Saturday night should be mostly clear, with lows around 52. Sunday will be sunny, with highs around 80.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light north wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Corvallis

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light north northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Lebanon

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments