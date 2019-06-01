Forecasters expect Saturday to be mostly sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs near 80 and winds in some locations gusting up to 20 mph. Saturday night should be mostly clear, with lows around 52. Sunday will be sunny, with highs around 80.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light north wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light north northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.