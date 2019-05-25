Showers are likely on Saturday as the Memorial Day weekend gets underway, with highs around 60. The showers should continue on Saturday night, with lows around 46. But Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low- to mid-70s. And Memorial Day itself should be mostly sunny, with highs in the low 70s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 61. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Showers, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
