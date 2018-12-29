Forecasters expect a rainy weekend throughout the mid-valley, with rain starting Saturday evening, along with winds gusting up to 30 mph in some locations. Saturday's highs will be near 50; lows Saturday night will be around 39. Showers are expected to continue on Sunday, with highs around 47 but much lighter winds.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Rain, mainly after 5 p.m. High near 51. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. Low around 38. South southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Corvallis
Saturday: Rain, mainly after 5pm. High near 50. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. Low around 39. South southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Rain likely, mainly after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. Low around 39. West southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
