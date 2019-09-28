Forecasters say rain is likely on Saturday, along with a possible thunderstorm, but the chance of precipitation declines somewhat on Sunday, with partly sunny skies. Highs both days should be in the mid- to upper-50s. Lows Saturday night will be around 40.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 59. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Corvallis
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 58. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A chance of showers before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 5 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 56. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers before 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.