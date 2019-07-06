Forecasters expect cloudy skies and patches of drizzle on Saturday morning, but say the clouds will clear up, leading to sunny skies and highs around 73. Increasing clouds tonight, with lows around 53. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs around 77.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Patchy drizzle with a chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: Patchy drizzle with a chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Saturday: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.