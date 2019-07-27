Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies this weekend, with highs near 83 on Saturday and a little warmer, around 85, on Sunday. Saturday night will be mostly clear, with lows around 55. Winds in some locations will be gusting up to 20 mph this weekend.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 9 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
