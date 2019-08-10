Forecasters are calling for a bit of a mixed weather bag for the mid-valley as the weekend gets underway: There's a slight chance of showers, and possible thunderstorms, but beyond that, skies should be mostly sunny, with highs around 73. Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows around 55. Sunday should be mostly sunny, with highs around 79.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. South wind around 6 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 6 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
