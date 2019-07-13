It's shaping up as a nice summer weekend throughout the mid-valley, with mostly sunny conditions expected and highs in the lower 80s both days. Saturday night should be partly cloudy, with lows around 57. Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny conditions into the first part of next week as well.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light northwest wind.
Corvallis
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light northwest wind.
Lebanon
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
