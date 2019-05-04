Forecasters say the mid-valley is in for a sunny weekend, although some locations in Linn County may have some clouds rolling in Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Highs should be in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday, with lows Saturday night around 44.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
