Forecasters expect sunny skies throughout the mid-valley on Saturday, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows around 53. Partly sunny on Sunday, and a touch ooler, with highs around 73.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light west northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light west northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest in the evening.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light north northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
