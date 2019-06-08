Forecasters are calling for a mostly sunny weekend throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 71 on Saturday and lows dropping to 45 under clear skies Saturday night. Sunday should be sunny and warmer, with highs around 83.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 45. North northeast wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 10 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 46. North northeast wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 10 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. Light north northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 45. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light north northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
