Forecasters expect mostly cloudy conditions throughout the mid-valley on Saturday, with patches of morning fog and highs around 47. There's a 50 percent chance of rain tonight, with lows around 40, rising to near 46 in some locations early Sunday morning. And rain is expected on Sunday, with highs near 54.
Looking into early next week, National Weather Service forecasters say that a weather system is expected to bring heavy rain and possible minor flooding to the Pacific Northwest.
Forecasters say that while the details are uncertain, there is potential for 2 to 5 inches of rain in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington Monday night and Tuesday, with the heaviest amounts in the North Oregon Coast Range, the west slopes of the Cascades and the Willapa Hills. Sharp rises are likely on rivers draining these areas, forecasters said, and flooding is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
The timing and location of heavy rain for this storm remain uncertain. Forecasters said they would issue watches or warnings for specific areas or rivers if warranted.
They urged people who live in or near a flood-prone location to review preparations and action plans should flooding develop. Weather and river forecasts can be monitored at weather.gov/portland or mobile.weather.gov.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 45 by 5 a.m. Light south wind.
Sunday: Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 54. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind.
Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.
Sunday: Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 54. Light south wind becoming south southeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 46 by 4 a.m. South southeast wind around 7 mph.
Sunday: Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 54. South southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
