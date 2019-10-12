Look for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, forecasters say, with highs around 63 in the mid-valley. Skies should be mostly cloudy Saturday night, with a chance of sprinkles and a low around 44. Sunday should be partly sunny, with highs in the lower 60s. Rain is expected to return next week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light north northwest wind.
Saturday night: A chance of sprinkles. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday night: A chance of sprinkles. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light north northwest wind.
Saturday night: A chance of sprinkles before 11 p.m., then a chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of showers until 2 a.m., then a chance of sprinkles. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind.
