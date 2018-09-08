Forecasters say there's a 20 percent chance of morning showers on Saturday, but after that, skies should be partly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with winds gusting to 20 mph in some locations, and lows around 52. And Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 77.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
