Forecasters expect the mid-valley's weekend to start with patches of fog and cloudy skies, but say those should gradually clear, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s and afternoon winds gusting as high as 25 mph. Saturday night should be clear and breezy, with lows in the 30s. Sunday should be mostly sunny, with highs near 58 and some areas of morning frost.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a light northeast wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night: Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 35. North wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. North northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday: Areas of frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 55. Light north wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday night: Areas of frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.
Sunday: Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
