Forecasters expect a mostly sunny weekend throughout the mid-valley, with highs Saturday around 60 and Sunday around 70. Saturday night should be partly cloudy, with lows around 37. 

Albany

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Light east wind.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Corvallis

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Lebanon

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

