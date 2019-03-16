Forecasters expect a mostly sunny weekend throughout the mid-valley, with highs Saturday around 60 and Sunday around 70. Saturday night should be partly cloudy, with lows around 37.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Light east wind.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
