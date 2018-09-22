Saturday is the first day of fall, and so it's appropriate that the day dawns cloudy, with a chance of showers. But forecasters expect Saturday to gradually become sunny, with highs around 68. Saturday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Expect morning fog on Sunday, then mostly sunny skies and highs around 68.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.