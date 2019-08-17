Forecasters say to expect morning clouds throughout the mid-valley on both Saturday and Sunday — but the clouds will clear up, and highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s. Saturday night will be mostly clear, with lows in the mid-50s. When the clouds clear on Sunday, expect highs around 80.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Light north northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. Light north wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
