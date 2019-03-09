Forecasters expect a cloudy morning Saturday throughout the mid-valley, but say those clouds will clear up as the day progresses, with sunshine expected and highs in the mid-40s. Skies should be clear tonight, with lows dipping into the mid-20s. Sunday should be sunny, with highs in the upper 40s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Patchy fog and a 30 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North northwest wind around 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Patchy fog and a 30 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 46. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind around 9 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 10 a.m. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
