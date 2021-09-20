Weekend rain brings temporary relief

One of the driest and hottest summers ever for the mid-Willamette Valley got a dose of downpours this weekend.

Oregon climatologist Larry O’Neill said that this year brought the second-driest spring and summer in the Willamette Valley as well as the second-hottest since at least 1895. The lack of rain had negative impacts on agriculture and increased the fire danger in forests.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, in June, July and August 2021, the Willamette Valley had an average temperature of 67.5 degrees, which was 4.8 degrees above average and second warmest since at least 1895. The warmest summer in recorded history for the valley was in 2015.

For March through August 2021, the Willamette Valley recorded 7.83 inches of rain. The normal amount of rainfall for this period is 16.97 inches. According to the NOAA, the last six months were also the second driest since at least 1895. The driest spring and summer in recorded history for the valley was in 1924.