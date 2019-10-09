With temperatures expected to drop below freezing Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze alert for the mid-valley.
Forecasters at the weather service's office in Portland said lows around 30 are expected and that colder, wind-sheltered valleys may dip into the mid- to upper 20s.
The alert is in effect from midnight Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. It's in effect for the inland valleys of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, except areas near in or near the western Columbia River Gorge, where winds likely will keep temperatures above freezing.
Forecasters said the cold temperatures could kill or damage sensitive vegetation. People in the area covered by the freeze warning are advised to harvest or protect tender vegetation. Potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Light north wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Patchy frost after 11 p.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast in the evening.
Thursday: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 6 to 11 mph.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Patchy fog and frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Light north wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Patchy frost after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northeast in the evening.
Thursday: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 6 to 11 mph.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Areas of fog and patchy frost before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Light north wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Patchy frost after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north.
Thursday: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.