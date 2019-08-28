National Weather Service forecasters, saying temperatures in the mid-valley likely will be in the lower- to mid-90s on Wednesday, have issued a heat advisory for 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Areas east of Interstate 5, such as Lebanon, may see highs in the upper 90s, forecasters said. The hottest time of the day likely will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Increasing sea breezes likely will cause temperatures to begin cooling after 5 p.m.
Hot temperatures will increase the chance for heat-related illnesses, especially for people who are sensitive to heat. People most vulnerable include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, those without adequate hydration, young children and the elderly. Forecasters urged people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sunshine and check on relatives and neighbors.
If you work outside, take extra precautions. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency; call 911.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Corvallis
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Lebanon
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.