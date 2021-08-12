Webster Chicago brings the blues to Cascades BBQ in Corvallis

Webster Chicago will play the blues from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday outdoors at Cascade BBQ, 2575 NW Kings Blvd. in Corvallis.

Local residents are invited to come on down, stay cool under a big tent and enjoy the three B’s: blues, brews and barbecue.

The show is part of the Cascade Summer Concert Series. Webster Chicago is a Corvallis-based band that has been playing its own brand of gospel-tinged blues and funk for over 20 years. The band plays the Chicago-style blues of Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Willie Dixon and Sonny Boy Williamson, plus material from the Delta and North Mississippi, along with contemporary blues, including originals.

Chris Dunfield, harmonica and vocals; bassist Bill Veley; guitarist Brian Rhodes; and drummer Jim Munford aim to keep the blues lean, mean and authentic on vintage instruments and amplifiers.

Patrons can pay either a $5 cover charge at the door, or a $10 cover charge that includes one beverage if they make advance reservations for a table for four to eight people. Further information is available at https://cascadebbq.org/summer-concert-series.

— Mid-Valley Media

