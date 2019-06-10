Are you ready for the heat?
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for noon on Tuesday to 9 p.m. of Wednesday for the mid-Willamette Valley and much of Oregon.
The temperature is predicted to hit 96 degrees in the Albany and Corvallis areas on Tuesday, drop to a low of only 64 degrees on Tuesday night, and then climb again to 94 degrees on Wednesday.
Things will cool down, with Thursday’s high temperature forecast at 85 degrees.
With the high temperatures and limited overnight relief, the National Weather Service is cautioning that there is an increased chance for heat-related illnesses, especially for those who are sensitive to high temperatures.
People most vulnerable include those who spend a lot of time outdoors, those without air conditioning and those without adequate hydration. Young children and the elderly are also at risk. Heat stress is also possible for livestock and outdoor pets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.