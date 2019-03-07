Update, 9 a.m.: Here's a list of weather-related delays and closures for Thursday.

LINN COUNTY

• Sweet Home School District: Closed.

• Santiam Canyon School District: Two hours late.

• Scio School District: Snow Route - Bus No. 4, Rogers Mountain.

BENTON COUNTY

• Monroe School District: Three hours late.

