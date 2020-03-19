Washington man charged with robbery at Albany convenience store

A Washington man was defiant and flippant as he was accused on Thursday afternoon with a robbery at the Tom Tom Deli, 321 Airport Road S.E. in Albany.

Drew William Phillips, 29, of Yelm, Washington, was charged with second-degree robbery and third-degree theft during a brief appearance in Linn County Circuit Court.

According to the charging document in the case, Phillips represented that he was armed with a deadly weapon and stole less than $100 in alcoholic beverages from the convenience store. The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

Phillips appeared at Thursday’s hearing via teleconference from the Linn County Jail.

He kept interrupting the judge, the prosecution and even the defense attorney assigned to the session of in-custody arraignments.

“Seriously, I’m not going to cooperative with you (expletives),” Phillips said, as Judge Daniel Murphy instructed him on his rights.

When asked by Murphy about bail and whether he should remain in custody or be released from the Linn County Jail, Phillips responded, “I wish upon a little twinkle shooting star that I be released.”

Defense attorney Keith Rohrbough said he had nothing to add to the proceedings because he could not have a meaningful conversation with the defendant.

Murphy set Williams’ bail at $50,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for March 30.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.