Washington man charged by federal authorities in fraud scheme involving Albany seed packing plant

A Washington man was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in multiple schemes, some of which involved an Albany seed packing facility, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams’ office announced in a news release Wednesday.
Federal prosecutors say Christopher Claypool, 52, of Spokane, Washington, engaged in schemes to defraud the J.R. Simplot Co. and its customers while Claypool was the general manager of Jacklin Seed Co., then owned by Simplot.
Claypool could face up to 70 years in prison and more than $15 million in fines if convicted.
Claypool oversaw grass seed sales to distributors in his role at Jacklin, which contracted with growers in Oregon and packed orders at a distribution facility in Albany.
Prosecutors say between 2013 and 2015, Claypool and other employees realized that growers’ preference for high-yield grasses created shortages of lower-yield varieties Jacklin had already been contracted to deliver to customers.
From January 2015 until summer 2019, prosecutors say, Claypool and an unnamed colleague instructed workers in the Albany facility to mislabel other varieties of grass seed and sold it to customers who were unaware they were getting substituted seed.
“As a result of this scheme, Jacklin invoiced customers for more than $1.1 million of grass seed the company never delivered,” the release says.
Prosecutors also say Claypool assisted in creating a fraudulent seed brokerage that acted as a middleman and routed sales through a competing seed seller in Jefferson. This scheme lasted from December 2018 through August 2019 and netted Claypool more than $369,000 in fraudulent commissions, according to the release.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Claypool also allegedly conspired with a travel agent in Spokane to produce fraudulent records of travel expenses he sent to Simplot. The agent overbilled more than $500,000 and provided Claypool with kickbacks, prosecutors say.
In what prosecutors described as his "most lucrative fraud scheme,” Claypool allegedly embezzled more than $12 million in rebates from Simplot that he claimed were for accounts he was managing. The money then went into real estate investments in Hawaii, which Claypool later sold and directed the revenue from sales into investment accounts in a money laundering operation, prosecutors say.
The case is being investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Ryan W. Bounds, assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon.