The Wapiti Bowmen invites the public to attend its annual banquet, which will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at 699 Cascade Drive, Lebanon.

The cost is $25 per person for those who register by Jan. 25 or $35 at the door. Prime rib and chicken will be served and the featured speaker will be Wayne Endicott, who will talk about his Kodiak bear hunt.

A raffle will be held for several prizes. For more information, call 541-401-3042, 541-258-6738, or 541-619-9454.

