A Lacomb-area man responsible for setting a May 2019 fire at the Lebanon Walmart, which resulted in more than $8 million in damages, was sentenced in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday.
Joel Lee Reynolds, 50, was sentenced to 90 months in custody after entering a no-contest plea in November of last year to a charge of first-degree arson, a Measure 11 crime with mandatory sentencing minimums.
On Friday, Reynolds attempted to withdraw his plea, telling the court that he had not intended to sign the agreement. He also argued that he had ineffective counsel. Reynolds said he was not given information about the evidence the state had in his case prior to entering his plea.
Judge David Delsman denied Reynolds' request for a continuance of the sentencing hearing, stating that he had taken Reynolds’ plea in October and did not accept pleas from individuals he did not believe were fully aware of the consequences of entering into such an agreement.
According to the state, Reynolds entered the Lebanon Walmart on May 14, 2019 and proceeded to wander the store for two hours. Eventually, he took a knife out of store packaging and brought it to the automotive section of the store. where he picked up a container of brake fluid, which he poured onto chlorine tablets in another section of the store. Reynolds then continued to the checkout counter where he purchased a few items and left.
Reynolds, a former swim coach in the area, reportedly ran into a group of former students as he exited the store and, according to the state, told them he had just started a fire inside the building and that the arson was a “trial run.”
The fire caused toxic smoke to fill the store as more than 100 employees and customers were evacuated from the building. Nearby businesses and several other streets in the area were closed to the public out of safety and health concerns. According to law enforcement, contamination levels were so high that officials had to wait two hours to enter the store to investigate while emergency services personnel were forced to use thermal imaging cameras to see once inside the building.
Reynolds maintained on Friday that the fire was an accident, previously telling investigators that he noticed the container of brake fluid he'd picked up was leaking and so he'd set it down on a shelf, unaware of the chemicals’ reaction.
Prosecutor Keith Stein told the court that law enforcement found a video on Reynolds’ phone showing the defendant starting a fire by a lake with brake fluid and chlorine. He also noted that Reynolds had previously been trespassed by the store.
Restitution was granted to SmartStyle Salon — housed inside Walmart — for $35,146.29. Walmart, Stein said, had not filed a restitution amount and was reluctant to share its monetary loss with him but estimated it to be between $8 and $11 million, including approximately $6 million in lost merchandise.
Stein requested that the court enter into the record, testimony from defense investigator Everett Blehm after Reynolds raised issue with his defense. According to Blehm, Reynolds and his parents were shown video and other evidence prior to his entering a plea in November.
Reynolds was sentenced to 90 months with 36 months post-prison supervision. Delsman also imposed a $500 fine and said that he had never sentenced a case with a greater loss of property.
“Sometimes we feel Measure 11 sentences are inappropriate,” he said. “But not in this case.”
