Lebanon voters have approved the Lebanon Fire District's 26-year, $16 million general obligation bond.
The results in the Nov. 5 election were close, with 3,062 votes in favor and 2,800 votes against. Turnout was low at just over 26%. There are still a few days to go before the vote is certified as final.
“As I understand it, there’s the potential of outstanding votes that got turned into other counties. My expectation is that there won’t be many and even if there are some, they would follow the same trend," said Lebanon Fire District Chief Gordon Sletmoe. "We're accepting it as a win and we're very happy."
This bond replaces the expiring bond approved by voters in 2006. That bond was set at 20 cents per $1,000 in assessed value. Those funds were used to build new fire stations at Cheadle Lake and on Berlin Road, as well as three new fire-fighting vehicles.
The new bond measure is expected to be set at 34 cents per $1,000 in assessed value. For a home assessed at $225,000, the annual cost would be $76.50.
The newly approved bond will appear on property tax bills which are issued in the fall of 2020. That tax bill was scheduled to be the final year of the prior bond measure, but the Lebanon Fire District will pay off that bond out of its reserve funds to avoid having a year of double taxation.
Sletmoe said he believes the reputation the fire district has established in the community was key to the success of the bond measure.
"I absolutely believe that our credibility and the trust we have built in the community was the key. That has happened over time, that’s wasn’t something that was just turned on for the bond measure. That’s just something we do," Sletmoe said.
He also thanked everyone at the fire district who helped in the community outreach campaign over the past several months.
"I think that what really made the difference was … we actually took time to get people information. We were willing to talk to anybody at any time and answer any question. We talked to people that flat-our were against it and we talked to people that were flat-out for it. Our goal the whole time was to explain why it was necessary and what it would do and be really clear in our communication," Sletmoe said.
The Lebanon Fire District will use the new funds to build new central firehouse and administration building on the same location as Station 31. That project is estimated to cost $13.6 million. Proceeds will also be used to acquire three new fire engines and two new brush fire vehicles, at a total estimated cost of $2 million.
The district will spend the next year finishing design work and the permitting process for the new station, with construction expected to begin in early 2021. Construction is expected to take nine to 12 months to complete.
Sletmoe is retiring as Lebanon Fire District Chief at the end of the year. The district has named Joseph Rodondi as the new chief. He will assume those duties on Dec. 1, with Sletmoe staying on board that month to help with the transition.
Sletmoe is happy the new chief is able to begin his tenure with the new bond in place.
"It’s kind of a capstone on a career. We certainly didn’t do it because I was leaving, it was just the timing was right and we were going to go forward regardless. I am very happy to be able to leave him and the district in a really good position," Sletmoe said.
