Volunteers needed at Linn County CASA

The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program in Linn County.

The social distancing rules put in place have made it difficult for the organization to hold its usual fundraisers, but even more painfully, made it hard for the advocates to maintain relationships with the young people they serve.

“For a few months there, our CASAs weren’t able to see the kids, so that’s difficult,” said Josh Groesz, executive director of Linn County CASA. “But now they’re able to see the kids in person, just socially distancing.”

CASA volunteers receive training so that they can advocate on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. These volunteers stay with specific children even as they experience changes in foster families and schools, and help provide stability in the childrens’ lives.

Groesz said the pandemic also led to some turnover among volunteers and board members.

“It’s been difficult. Retaining staff, retaining board members has been a challenge,” Groesz said.

But there has been good news for the organization in recent weeks. Linn County CASA received a $50,000 grant from the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children.

Groesz said this grant will help the organization cover wages for its six full-time employees.

“This keeps the doors open,” Groesz said.

In addition to the grant, the Linn County CASA program just conducted its first-ever virtual training. Eight volunteers completed this training in September and were sworn in as new advocates, providing badly needed reinforcements for the program.