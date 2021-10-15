 Skip to main content

Video: What is cryptocurrency and how not to get scammed with it
Video: What is cryptocurrency and how not to get scammed with it

The FBI's Portland office has put together a video to explain cryptocurrency to the uninitiated and how not to be victimized by would-be scammers.

It turns out, scams involving cryptocurrency — which is a legal form of currency in the United States — are not all that different that scams involved good, old-fashioned cash.

"Any kind of traditional scam can take on a cryptocurrency twist," says the FBI forensic accountant who was only identified by his first name Brandon in an FBI news release.

The FBI's Portland office released this video, explaining what cryptocurrency is and how not get ripped off by old-fashioned scams with a new twist.

If you do become a victim, contact us at the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov) to report online crime.

