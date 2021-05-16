Video: Vets Helping Vets HQ Wall of Honor convoy

Vets Helping Vets HQ, which is based in Albany, is bringing is transporting its Wall of Honor for Memorial Day events in Oswego, Illinois.

The journey began shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, and the organization received an escort from about 20 riders who are part of veterans motorcycle groups.

More riders and support vehicles will join today along the way up Interstate 5 and across Interstate 84.

The Wall of Honor includes the names of more than 6,000 U.S. military service members who fell during Desert Storm and through today's conflicts.

