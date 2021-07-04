Video: Corvallis Fourth of July parade returns

Here's a look at the annual Fabulous, Fantastic, All-American Everyone-Can-Join Fourth of July Parade in Corvallis!
This fun tradition has been going on for more than three decades. Last year, the parade was cancelled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This year's version was smaller than normal, but participants said they were happy the loosely-organized event was back to make Independence Day special for Corvallis.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.