D.J. Wheeler doesn’t participate in the Albany Veterans Day Parade every year, but when he does, he has a system.
“I just put my uniform on and come out here and find somebody who’s got an extra chair and say, ‘Can I come along?'"
This year, the Albany resident caught a lift on a Paralyzed Veterans of America float. He rode on a flatbed trailer bedecked with flags and red, white and blue bunting and escorted by a Cub Scout pack from Silverton.
He rode along with four other U.S. military veterans — and they all had stories to tell.
Wheeler joined the Navy in Corvallis in 1956 and served for the next 30 years, retiring with the rank of storekeeper second class.
Early on he served aboard the destroyer USS Walker out of Pearl Harbor.
“We gave Hawaii its first 50-star flag in 1958,” shortly before it was admitted to the Union, Wheeler said.
Later he served in the Fleet Post Office in San Francisco and as storekeeper for the naval base at Pensacola, Florida.
“I retired off the USS Enterprise,” Wheeler said. The aircraft carrier, he added, “was the biggest and baddest thing in the world.”
Roger Robinson of Silverton spent the years 1957-63 in the Navy as a machinist’s mate. He was stationed on the East Coast, where he maintained aircraft.
He estimates he’s taken part in the Albany Veterans Day Parade between 20 and 25 times over the years, and he loves it.
“It’s giving praise to veterans. … People come out and like to see the guys in uniform,” he said.
“It’s great. During the Vietnam era, they didn’t get the parades they do now.”
Robinson left the service just as the Vietnam War was heating up. Fellow Silverton resident Terry Langston joined the Navy in 1978, a few years after the war ended.
Langston, making his fifth parade appearance, was a machinist’s mate like Robinson, but he had a much different experience. Langston was stationed briefly at San Diego, but he said his Navy career was short-lived because of the postwar drawdown.
“They didn’t have anyplace to put me,” he said.
Kay Workman of Salem was making his first parade appearance on Monday.
He served in the Navy from 1952 to 1956 as a torpedoman on a destroyer. Although he was stationed on the East Coast, he still managed to see quite a bit of the world during his stint in the service.
“I’ve been to Cuba and Haiti, I’ve been to the Mediterranean, North Africa. And I’ve been to England, France, Spain and Portugal,” Workman said.
He even made it to Switzerland once. That was on leave, he added.
Dave Parker of Keizer said he’s been in the Albany parade around 40 times. In fact, the retired Marine captain saw it from the reviewing stand in 2016, when he was named Veteran of the Year.
Parker was in the corps from 1960 to 1983. He said he began his service as a member of the Marine Drum and Bugle Corps in Washington, D.C., but his commanding officer had other ideas.
“This guy was a Korean War vet,” Parker recalled. “He said, ‘Are you going to suck a horn all your life, or are you going to be a real Marine?’”
This was in the early days of the Vietnam War, and Parker’s captain told him there was an “opportunity” in a tank unit — one that came with a hefty reenlistment bonus.
“I wasn’t astute enough to realize why they needed them — they were losing them in Vietnam,” Parker said. “So my last 20 years in the Marine Corps, I was in tanks.”
