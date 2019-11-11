Ailene Eby was not yet 2 years old on Dec. 7, 1941, but she still has vivid memories of the events of that morning.
Eby was born in Albany and the family moved to Hawaii in July 1940.
“We were civilians living in Navy housing. My dad worked at the machine shop down on the dock,” Eby recalled. “I remember my mom holding me on the kitchen counter as we looked out the window.”
As Eby looked outside she saw planes flying so low between the houses that she could see the faces of the pilots. Japanese pilots.
“Smiling as he shot the man across the street standing at his front door. Mom pulled me down as he crumbled,” Eby said.
The sights and sounds of that day have stayed with Eby, 79, ever since.
“The sound of World War II planes going over still can make me run for cover,” Eby said.
Eby shared her memories of Pearl Harbor during a Veterans reception on Wednesday at the Lebanon Senior Center. The event began with the presentation of colors by the Lebanon High School Junior ROTC.
After Eby spoke, Ed Bock of South Willamette Valley Honor Flight talked about that organization’s efforts to help veterans visit the memorials in Washington, D.C.
Thanks to the generosity of the Honor Flight supporters, there is no cost to veterans for this four-day trip.
“We started with World War II, moved to Korea, and then Vietnam and included all veterans in-between those conflicts,” Bock said. “We’re taking about 75% Vietnam, but surprisingly we’re still taking World War II veterans.”
The program is open to all United States veterans, including reserves, who served at any location between Dec. 7 1941 and May 7, 1975.
The South Willamette Valley Honor Flight program conducts two trips per year, taking about 130 people on each flight. About half of those are veterans, with the others being support personnel.
At present, there are more than 200 people on the waiting list, with priority given to World War II veterans and those who are terminally ill.
The Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home also honored those who have served, hosting an awards ceremony for 10 veterans who are either residents, employees or volunteers at the home.
Veterans from post-World War II through the war in Afghanistan were presented shadowboxes containing their military medals and other items. With the assistance of the home’s program director Jeremy Woodall, Army Reserve Command Sgt. Major Jim Sparkman handed the shadowboxes to each veteran, thanked them, and saluted each one during the presentation.
The recipients included:
- Petty Officer 3rd Class Edwin F. Andersen, US Navy, 1961-1965.
- Specialist Kevin M. Campbell, US Army, 1992-1998.
- Airman Kenneth W. Cline, US Navy, 1960-1964.
- Spec 4 Jerry L. Dwelley, US Army, 1971-1973.
- Airman 1st Class Robert R. Guggisberg, US Air Force, 1954-1958.
- Major Joe Kuehn, US Air Force, 1957-1978.
- Seaman 3rd Class Richard M. Moreno, US Navy, 1952-1953.
- Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeri M. Payne; US Navy, 1979-1984.
- Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth L. Salisbury, US Navy, 1963-1967.
- Petty Officer 2nd Class Paul J. Wilson, US Navy, 1948-1957.
Andersen is a volunteer at the home and Campbell is employed as a registered nurse.
Following the ceremony, a special award was presented by a representative of the Republic of Korea to a retired US Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who served in Korea during the Korean War. Mr. Greg Caldwell, the Honorary Consul for the Republic of Korea in Northern Oregon, presented a Korean Ambassador for Peace medal to Herman “Mac” McDonald of Salem, a resident of the home and Korean War combat veteran.
Caldwell said the commemorative medal expresses appreciation from the Korean government to American service men and women who served in the Korean War. He said the service of American Korean War veterans created freedom that has been sustained since 1953.
