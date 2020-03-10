Veterans home takes steps to reduce virus risk

LEBANON - New rules are in place at the Lebanon veterans' home to reduce the risk of the coronavirus.

Administrators at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home have limited access to the home for visitors. Visitors who wish to enter must first undergo a screening at the front desk to ensure that they do not have a fever, a cough or chills.

Visitors must sign in and out of the home and provide contact information. Access is also limited to the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Staff is also screening those who provide entertainment at the facility.

Those who have traveled to a high-risk area are asked to disclose that information to the proper personnel at the home, such as the resident care manager, the infection preventionist, the director of nursing or the administrator. Those who have traveled to these areas will not be allowed entry for 14 days after their return.

Exceptions to this travel precaution must be sought from the resident care manager or infection preventionist.

The home will continue to admit new residents and large group activities within the home will continue to be held.

No changes in operation are planned for the gift shop, canteen or beauty salon. Off-campus outings will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, "Older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions — like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example — seem to be at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness."