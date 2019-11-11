Forecasters continue to warn of stagnant air throughout the mid-valley, but relief may be in sight: The National Weather Service's air stagnation advisory may expire on noon Tuesday.
The poor air quality could cause issues for people with respiratory problems, forecasters said. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe.
People with respiratory illnesses should follow their physicians' advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Air quality agencies recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. Check with local burn agencies for any current restrictions.
In the meantime, forecasters predict partly sunny skies for the Veterans Day Parade in Albany.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Veterans Day: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain after 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Corvallis
Veterans Day: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: Patchy fog between 7 and 8 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain after 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Light south southwest wind.
Lebanon
Veterans Day: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Monday night: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. A 30 percent chance of rain after 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
