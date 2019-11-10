OPPORTUNITY
The Oregon Heritage of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is offering grants for the construction or restoration of veterans and war memorials. Local governments and federally recognized tribes are eligible to apply for work on monuments on public-owned properties. New monuments should acknowledge veterans and wars not already recognized in the community. Grants for restoration can be used for broken monuments, missing elements of monuments, or the related design elements of monuments for veterans or wars. Grants also can fund the addition of elements to existing monuments. Projects must include the active participation of a veteran organization. For more information, visit www.oregonheritage.org, or contact Kuri Gill 503-986-0685 or Kuri.gill@oregon.gov.
TODAY
Veteran Display at Conser House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Conser House, 128 N. Main St., Jefferson. Two-day display centered around military uniforms, history and local veterans. Free. Information: http://bit.ly/2POqLca.
Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m., Fairview Cemetery, SE Kingwood, Mill City. Contact: Toby Fencl, 503-897-2050 or tfencl1@netzero.net.
Special Veterans Day Service, 11:30 a.m., CrossRoads Christian Fellowship, 2555 NW Highland Dr., Corvallis.
Corvallis Spirits Festival, 1 to 9 p.m., 4 Spirits Distillery, 3405 SW Deschutes St. A day of tasting and entertainment to honor veterans with live music by Adam Larson and Co., Groove Clinic and Unseen Signs. Ages 21 and over. Admission: $30. Information/tickets: http://bit.ly/2NPw6NM.
244th Marine Corps Birthday, 4:30 p.m., The Edward C. Allworth Oregon Veterans' Home, 600 N. Fifth St., Lebanon. Cost: $25 a plate. Contact: 541-409-3417 or email derralhunt50@yahoo.com.
Veteran of the Year Banquet, 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany. Dinner to honor veterans for service to their communities and the country. Tickets can be purchased at The Frame House in Albany or by emailing albanyveteransdayparade@gmail.com. Tickets will not be available at the door. Admission: $32.50. Information/tickets: albanyveteransdayparade@gmail.com or call 541-981-2390.
Veteran’s Voices, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Performance to explore the realities of serving and being a veteran. Written locally and inspired by real veterans lending their voice to the plays. Admission: $5 general; veterans and active duty military free. Information/tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=37&p=53.
MONDAY
Albany Veterans Day Breakfast, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., West Albany High School, 11330 Queen Ave. SW. Veteran Day breakfast to raise funds for youth activities and service in the community. Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham and beverage. Tickets: $8 adults; $4 active military, veterans, scouts in uniform and children under 12. Information: https://www.optimist.website/veteran-s-day-breakfast.
Albany Veterans Day Memorial Services, 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., Timber-Linn Memorial Park Veterans Memorial, 900 Price Road SE, Albany. Speakers, laying of the Gold Star and POW/MIA wreaths and 21-gun salute. Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/VeteransDayParadeAlbanyOR/.
Albany Veterans Day Parade, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Albany. One of the largest Veterans Day parades west of the Mississippi River. Information: https://albanyvisitors.com/event/veterans-day-parade-12-2/?instance_id=13356.
Free Spaghetti Lunch, noon, American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany.
Chow Down For Vets, all day, Pastini Market Center, 1580 NW Ninth St., Corvallis. Organized by Returning Veterans Project. Information: 503-954-2259.
Veterans Dinner, 5:30 p.m, Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage St.
