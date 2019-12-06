Although he's not an Oregon native, Cameron Smith has spent nearly half of his 41 years involved with Oregon politics, having worked for former Govs. Ted Kulongoski and John Kitzhaber and current Gov. Kate Brown.
Now he wants to become the next secretary of state, competing in the primary election against three fellow Democrats, state Sen. Mark Hass, state Rep. Jennifer Williamson and Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
Smith has served as a senior policy adviser for Kitzhaber and Kulongoski and has headed the Department of Veterans Affairs — succeeding Albany resident Jim Willis. Most recently he directed the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, an appointment made by Brown. The south Portland resident recently resigned from that office to campaign full-time.
“I deeply appreciate the concept of representative government, and I think it’s important that more folks run to serve,” he said. “I deeply love Oregon, even though I am from Boston.”
Smith met his future wife, Linh, an Oregon resident, while at Carleton College in Minnesota. They moved west after he graduated with a degree in history.
He also enlisted in the Marine Corps and served three tours of duty in logistics in Iraq. He attained the rank of captain and dealt with logistics. Military service runs in his family: His great-grandfather was Adm. Chester Nimitz, a major figure in the naval history of World War II.
“We’re a Navy family, but I always knew I wanted to serve in the Marine Corps,” Smith said.
Smith called the national political scene “toxic," adding that it's trickled down to the local political level.
“But we have more in common than we realize,” he said. “In the Marine Corps, you don’t care what political party the guy is next to you, just that they do their job and that he’s part of the team.”
According to Smith, the state needs to tackle the challenge of “meaningful campaign finance reform.”
“That will be on the 2020 ballot,” he said. “We have to level the playing field in terms of campaign financing so that it’s not so one-sided. The voice of the little guy should not be drowned out by big dollars from large business interests.”
The Secretary of State’s Office is responsible for elections, business regulation, financial audits and more.
“Jobs, the economy and preparing the state for an economic downturn are vitally important,” Smith said. “We need to support Oregon’s small businesses and help them grow and thrive.”
Smith said the office’s auditing responsibilities are important “because every agency can get better.”
“Most people think of the Secretary of State’s Office as nonpartisan,” he added. “There are experts in the office who can help other offices and agencies get better. We need broader, better communication among all of our state agencies.”
This marks Smith's first run for public office. He does not have his eye on the governorship in a few years.
“No one should run for the secretary of state’s position and think of it as a launching pad for something else,” he said. “This office can make Oregon better.”
As secretary of state, Smith said, he hopes to bring trust back into public office by delivering services the public needs and expects.
“Oregonians are dealing with high costs for everything from housing to college tuition,” he said. “We need to wrap our public services to include local, city and state opportunities.”
He said the state can’t have a “one size fits all” solution when it comes to solving problems.
“Local decisions are important,” he said. “For example, veterans service needs in rural Harney County may require a different solution than in Portland. Local people know those needs and how to fix them.”
Smith sees his campaign as an opportunity to “do better” for the state.
“I had a great job,” he said. “I want to make a difference.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.