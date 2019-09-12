The Veterans Commemoration Association of Albany seeks nominations for the 2019 Veteran of the Year.
One mid-valley veteran will be selected for distinction in service to both country and community. The chosen veteran will be guest of honor at the annual Veteran of the Year banquet, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany.
This person will also ride up front in the Albany Veterans Day Parade, slated for Monday, Nov. 11, in downtown Albany. This year's theme: "Bright Stars, Brave Hearts." Parade entry application deadline is Friday, Oct. 25.
Individuals, community and veterans organizations are encourage to submit nomination applications, available through the VCA, for deserving candidates. Paperwork deadline is Monday, Sept. 30.
Submissions may be mailed to: Veterans Commemoration Association, c/o Al Severson, Veteran of the Year program chair, P.O. Box 3241, Albany, OR 97321.
For more information on Veteran of the Year nominations or parade entries, contact the VCA at 541-981-2390 or via email at albanyveteransdayparade@gmail.com. Visit the Albany Veterans Day Parade online at its Facebook page or at www.albanyveteransdayparade.org.
