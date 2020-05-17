Had David Johnston lived, he would be 55 years old now.
But the young volcanologist perished along with 56 others when Mount St. Helens erupted on May 18, 1980.
His last words crackled excitedly over the radio to his fellow scientists as a cloud of hot steam and ash rushed toward him: "Vancouver! Vancouver! This is it!"
He was on the Coldwater Ridge II observation post, about six miles north of Mount St. Helens, on that clear Sunday morning. The Johnston Ridge Observatory, located where Johnston died that morning, is named after him.
His body was never found, but the young U.S. Geological Survey volcanologist has become part of the lore of Mount St. Helens. Even 25 years later, a crisp image of him endures. There he is, grimacing up at the erupting volcano, dressed in a plaid hunter's jacket and knit pullover hat, uttering words that resounded then and, in their simplicity, still resonate today.
"This volcano is very explosive, and odds are good it will go at any minute," he told reporters at the timberline parking lot at the north base of the peak on March 28, 1980. "This is only the beginning of the mountain's fireworks."
"It is extremely dangerous where we are standing," Johnston told a group of reporters. "If it exploded, we would die."
"We're standing on deposits that occurred at very high temperatures during older eruptions. It's like standing next to a dynamite keg with the fuse lit – only we don't know how long that fuse is."
On that March day, Johnston gave glimpses of what would happen less than two months later, when the side of the mountain collapsed and unleashed a superheated inferno of gas and steam that ripped over 150 square miles of forest, sent a cloud of ash around the earth and sent the biggest landslide in recorded history cascading into the upper Toutle Valley.
Everything was obliterated at the camp where he watched the eruption unfold. Johnston, though he was substituting for another geologist at the observation post that day, was doing what he liked best – working in the field, monitoring an active volcano.
"Field work was his first love," said his mother, Alice Johnston of Chicago, where the budding geologist grew up. She said this year has been particularly difficult.
Johnston, who lives with David's father, Thomas, in a Chicago suburb, said she believes her son would have been married by now, probably to a woman he met at the University of Washington and who remains in contact with the family.
"Oh, how I wish he had married and had children," she said wistfully in a recent interview.
Memories of her son pop into her head often and at any time. "Almost anything can trigger a memory."
She said this year has been particularly difficult.
"But every year, there is a little flutter at this time of year," she said.
Johnston said she misses many things about her son.
"If a fellow wears a beard, there's a place just below his ear where you can plant a kiss," she said. "Oh, how I think about that spot."
She also remembers debating with her son.
"He was wonderful to argue with," she said. "We could argue for days about any subject. He would never get hot, but he would never give up.”
She said she has visited Johnston Ridge Observatory many times. Johnston said she misses many things about her son.
"It's very impressive, but we've learned the hard way when Mother Nature flicks her tail, a chunk of concrete and glass would disappear as fast as anything else," she said.
She also said that she believes her son's spirit lives on there on the ridge overlooking the mountain and the Toutle Valley.
"He deserves to live there," she said. "He had a wonderful life."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.