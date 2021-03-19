Van Buren Bridge changes set for Tuesday

The key detour for vehicles over the 12-ton limit is to use Highway 20. Signed detours will be in place, ODOT officials said, and the intersection of Van Buren and Second Street will be tweaked to accommodate the turn radius of freight traffic.

Vehicles coming east from the Oregon Coast and Philomath can continue to use the bypass to eastbound Highway 34. Torres, however, cautioned that “while there may be other routes that could be used, we have set up the detour to use state routes because we know they are safe and they can handle large trucks. We are not anticipating that these large trucks will use other routes. Our district in Corvallis is working closely with our motor carrier folks and we will be watching and monitoring large truck traffic. If any enforcement needs to be done to ensure that large trucks use only the designated detour route, then we could consider that approach.”