Vaccine fact & fiction: How to tell the difference

Pastor Dan Clements of the Neighborhood Church in Albany said he’s only seen one request for a religious exemption throughout the pandemic, “which is low for us,” he said.

The church didn’t grant the request and has instead taken the stance that it will not weigh in on the scientific aspects of coronavirus protocols and vaccines.

“For us, we believe the decision to vaccinate or not vaccinate is a personal decision,” he said. “We don’t believe it’s our job as a church to interfere with that process.”

“We’ve been abiding by the directives of the Oregon Health Authority,” he added. “The Bible is clear that we’re called to be under authority, and we believe we should abide by that.”

Rushed production

Another big misconception is that the vaccines’ production was rushed. While it’s true that the typical timetable for testing and researching the vaccines was sped up because of the dire need for a way to combat the coronavirus, doctors say no steps were skipped, and the research was still vigorous.