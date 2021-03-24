Vaccinated Vets' Home patient gets virus

A new confirmed case of COVID-19 has cropped up at the long-term veterans’ care facility in Lebanon. The resident was fully vaccinated, though is said to be asymptomatic.
The facility, the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home, was the site of one of the first outbreaks of coronavirus in Oregon last spring. In early March, two residents there were diagnosed with COVID-19, marking the first case in Oregon of the virus in a long-term care facility.
The outbreak led to nine deaths and a total of 38 confirmed cases, not including this latest case. The facility seemed to have the outbreak under control, since the last confirmed case there dates back to April 2020. The facility was also one of the first in Linn County to receive vaccine doses in late December and early January.
The newest case was reported in a resident who received both doses of Pfizer vaccine during those vaccination clinics, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs confirmed.
“The resident is asymptomatic at this time,” said Tyler Francke via email. “However, they have still been isolated and are being cared for by staff following all of the infection prevention guidelines recommended by public health authorities and the Oregon Department of Human Services, which licenses long-term care facilities in our state.”
This isn’t the only case of a fully vaccinated person testing positive for COVID-19. Four vaccinated people, two in Yamhill County and two in Lane County, also tested positive for this strain of coronavirus back in February, the Oregon Health Authority reported. Those cases similarly resulted in mild or no symptoms.
“I firmly do think that this is not cause for alarm,” Francke said. “It’s not that any cases means the vaccine is unsuccessful … We are still seeing fewer hospitalizations and deaths.”
While the number of new cases has fallen since its peak last summer, Oregon’s new caseload increased from the previous day. The Oregon Health Authority reported 379 new confirmed or presumptive cases on Wednesday. There was one new death, a Multnomah County woman who died in February but was just confirmed.
The number of people in Oregon hospitalized from COVID-19 is 102, a decrease of seven from the previous day. Of those, 19 are being treated in intensive care beds, an increase of three ICU cases from Wednesday.
Oregon’s total cases now sits at more than 162,000 and the total number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19 is 2,368. There have been 59 confirmed deaths in Linn County, compared to 18 in Benton County.
Nationally, about 59,000 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to just under 29.8 million. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 778 new deaths, bringing the United States’ total to 541,289.
In Linn County, nine new confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday, while 11 were reported in Benton County. Vaccines continue to roll out, especially as Linn and Benton counties received early authorization this week to expand eligibility to individuals who are at least 45 years old and have underlying health problems.
Oregon cleared the 1 million mark for total residents vaccinated this week, about 585,000 of which are fully vaccinated.
Locally, the vaccine numbers are nearly identical between Linn and Benton counties. At total of 26,404 people in Benton County have been vaccinated, while that number is 25,807 in Linn County. Both counties have about 15,000 people who are fully vaccinated.