UPDATED: Canceled entertainment Events March 14 through April 1
Here is a look at entertainment-related events that have been canceled because of the coronavirus:

March 13

CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library

POSTPONED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library

POSTPONED: Author Review: Oregon’s Island in the Sky: Geology Road Guide to Marys Peak by Bob Lillie, noon, Albany Public Library

CANCELED: March Crafternoon for Kids, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library

CANCELED: Teen Afternoon, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Philomath Community Library

POSTPONED: Opening Reception: Monterey Jazz Festival Posters by Earl Newman Exhibit, 5 to 7 p.m., Benton County Historical Museum

CANCELED: “As You Like It”, 7 p.m., Crescent Valley High School Theater

CANCELED: “Mama Mia” 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater

CANCELED: Shamrockin’ Shenanigans: Corvallis Irish Dance Showcase, 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre

CANCELED: LBCC Winter Choral Concert: You Do Not Walk Alone, 7:30 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Cente

March 14

POSTPONED: iRun for Kids 5K and 10K, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., West Albany High School

CANCELED: ¡Los Cuentos!: bilingual story time for kids, 11 a.m. second Saturdays, Corvallis Benton County Library

CANCELED: Winter Wildlife Field Day: Water: The Life in Wildlife, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex

CANCELED: Pi...Probably, 1 to 2 p.m., Corvallis Public Library

CANCELED: “As You Like It”, 2 p.m., Crescent Valley High School Theater

CANCELED: “Mama Mia” 2 and 7 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater

CANCELED: Corvallis Comedy Night: Emmy Blotnick, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre

March 15

CANCELED: “Mama Mia” 2 p.m., Corvallis High School Main Stage Theater

CANCELED: Corvallis Community Band Winter Concert: Of Sailors and Whales, 2 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center

CANCELED: Linn County Historical Society: Oregon and Linn County Historic Cemeteries, 2 p.m., Lakeside Center, Mennonite Village

CANCELED: Lenten Organ Series Recital: Lisa Boylan, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church

March 16

CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library

CANCELED: Wiggly Wobblers, 10 a.m. first and third Mondays, Philomath Community Library

CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library 

CANCELED: Beginning Guitar Instruction, 1 p.m., Philomath

CANCELED: Starker Lecture Series: Women as Change Agents in Forestry: Robin Wall Kimmerer, 5 p.m. reception; 5:30 p.m. lecture, CH2M Hill Alumni Center Ballroom

CANCELED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library 

March 17

CANCELED: Craft Night with The Art Center, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library

CANCELED: Whiteside and Folklore Society Concert: Téada with Séamus Begley, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre

March 18

POSTPONED: Gardening in the PNW Brownbag Series: Fruit, Berries and Veggies in Containers, noon, Albany Public Library

POSTPONED: Wednesdays at the Whiteside: Boondock Saints, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre

March 19

POSTPONED: Kanikapila: Ukulele Jam Session, 11:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library 

CANCELED: Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., downtown Corvallis

CANCELED: Author Event: Kenneth Carpenter, 4:30 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music

CANCELED: Music at the Library: David Greenberg, violinist and fiddler, 6 to 7 p.m., Lebanon Community Library

POSTPONED: Music in the Library: Okaidja Afroso, 6:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library 

POSTPONED: Talk: History of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 6:30 p.m., Cumberland Community Events Center, 401 Main St. SE, Albany

CANCELED: Meet the Author: New Hikes in Northwest Oregon, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

CANCELED: OSU’s School of Communication and Arts presents: Slavic Soul Party, 7:30 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th Ave., Corvallis

March 20

March 21

CANCELED: Family Walk: Wildlife Tracks, 9 to 11 a.m., Greenbelt Land Trust, 101 SW Western Blvd., Corvallis

CANCELED: Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo Center

CANCELD: Class: Scratchboard with Donna Lee, 1 to 4 p.m., Linn County Arts Guild

CANCELED: Willamette Valley Concert Band Winter Concert: Love, Leprechauns and Music from Across the Sea, 2 p.m., Russell Tripp Performance Center

CANCELED: Guitar Concert Series: Berto Boyd and Ben Woodman, 3 p.m., Corvallis Public Library, Main Meeting Room

POSTPONED: Altrusa’s Annual Dinner and Auction: It’s All About the Kidz,” 5 to 9 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany

POSTPONED: Winterail 2020, 7 to 10 p.m., Corvallis High School Theatre

CANCELED: Corvallis Folklore Society Contra Dance featuring: Cascade Crossing with Shell Stowell, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., first and third Saturdays, First Congregational United Church of Christ

March 22

POSTPONED: Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Linn County Fair & Expo

CANCELED: Lenten Organ Series Recital: Amy Isted, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church

March 23

CANCELED: Beginning Guitar Instruction, 1 p.m., Philomath Community Library

CANCELED: Family Movie: Frozen 2, 1 to 3 p.m., Corvallis Public Library

CANCELED: Writers Group, 6 p.m., Philomath Community Library

CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library

CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library

March 24

CANCELED: Raptor Program at the Library, 11 a.m. to noon, Downtown Carnegie Library

CANCELED: Quilt Lab for Kids, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Philomath Community Library

CANCELED: Spring Break at the Library: Candy Bingo for Kids, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Lebanon Community Library

CANCELED: Crafts and Coffee: Quilt Squares and Garden Flags, 6 p.m., Philomath Community Library

POSTPONED: Author Event with Lord Birthday, 7 p.m., Grass Roots Books & Music

March 25

CANCELED: Friendship Bracelet Workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Historic Carousel & Museum

CANCELED: Gardening in the PNW Brownbag Series: Successfully Gardening with Physical Limitations, noon, Albany Public Library

CANCELED: Spring Break at the Library: Lego Extravaganza, 2 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Community Library

CANCELED: Spring Break Family Movie and Crafts, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Philomath Community Library

CANCELED: Children’s Concert: Ants Ants Ants, 4 to 5 p.m., Corvallis Public Library

POSTPONED: Wednesdays at the Whiteside: Dark Crystal, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre

March 26

CANCELED: Spring Break at the Library: Steve’s Creature Features, 11 a.m., Lebanon Community Library

POSTPONED: Kanikapila: Ukulele Jam Session, 11:30 p.m., Sweet Home Public Library

CANCELED: Drop-in and Craft, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library

March 27

CANCELED: CrafterNoon: Fabric Shopping Bag, 1 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center

CANCELED: Kids Drive-In Movie, 3 to 4 p.m., Corvallis Public Library

CANCELED: Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years), 10 a.m. Fridays, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library

CANCELED: Toddler Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Albany Public Library

CANCELED: Best Cellar, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 150 NW 11th St., Corvallis

March 28

CANCELED: Linn County Flea Market: The Juntique Marketplace, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Linn County Fairgrounds

POSTPONED: Pacific NW Reptile and Exotic Animal Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Linn County Expo Center

CANCELED: Teen Movie Marathon: Maze Runner, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Corvallis Public Library

CANCELED: Spring Break at the Library: Dungeon & Dragons for Young Adventurers, noon to 2 p.m., Lebanon Community Library

POSTPONED: Kids’ Days at the Museum: Monterey Jazz Festival Posters, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Benton County Historical Museum

CANCELED: Craft Supply Swap, 1 to 2 p.m., craft supply donors; 2 to 4 p.m., Albany Public Library

CANCELED: Majestic Reader’s Theatre presents: Bloomsday, 3 p.m., Majestic Theatre community room,

POSTPONED: “The Princess Bride,” 3 p.m., Whiteside Theatre

CANCELED: Teen Game Night, 5 to 6 p.m., Albany Public Library

CANCELED: The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre .

CANCELED: Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center

March 29

POSTPONED: Pacific NW Reptile and Exotic Animal Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Linn County Expo Center

CANCELED: Lenten Organ Series Recital: Annette Upton, 3 p.m., Albany First United Methodist Church

CANCELED: Majestic Reader’s Theatre presents: Bloomsday, 3 and 7 p.m., Majestic Theatre .

March 30

CANCELED: Beginning Guitar Instruction, 1 p.m., Philomath Community Library

CANCELED: ESL Conversation Classes, 10 a.m., Conference room (second floor) Corvallis-Benton County Library

CANCELED: ESL Grammar Class, 12:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library

POSTPONED: Hora Del Cuento, Bilingual Storytime, 6:30 p.m., Albany Main Library

March 31

CANCELED: CrafterNoon: Birdhouses, 1 to 3 p.m., Lebanon Senior Center

CANCELED: Author Event: Holly Hughes with Clem Stark, 6:30 p.m., Grass Books & Music

April 1

POSTPONED: Wednesdays at the Whiteside: Wag the Dog, 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre

