The Corvallis Police Department has announced that they have found a missing woman with dementia.
Betty Jean Barnett, 66, had been missing since she was last seen in the area of 980 NW Spruce Ave. at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday. Police said it was likely Barnett did know her surroundings or her own personal information.
She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, grey leggings, sneakers and glasses. Barnett is approximately 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds.
Police have not released more information on the case other than Barnett has been found and she is safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.