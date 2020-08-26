Unemployment rates drop for mid-valley

While unemployment rates in the mid-Willamette Valley continue to drop from record levels, Linn and Benton counties are still experiencing heavy job losses. Nearly 10,000 workers remain unemployed, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

“We’ve seen some bounce-back as things have reopened, but clearly, we’re not back to anywhere near normal,” said Patrick O’Connor, a regional economist with the agency.

And a typical economy won’t occur until COVID-19 numbers decrease to the point where people are comfortable going out to restaurants and returning to other normal consumer and spending habits, O’Connor added.

“It’s tough to think we’re going to return to normal until the virus is contained,” he said.

Linn County’s unemployment rate dipped to 10 percent in July, down from a peak of 15.2 percent for April.

Benton County’s rate fell to 7.7 percent after surging to 10.6 percent in April, according to OED data released this week.

In February, before the novel coronavirus pandemic and responding government restrictions caused massive job losses, Linn County’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percent, while Benton County’s was a measly 2.6 percent.

Statewide, Oregon’s unemployment rate was 10.4 percent for July, down from its April peak of 14.9 percent.

The United States unemployment rate stood at 11.2 percent for July, compared to its April high point of 14.7 percent. The national unemployment rate was at 3.5 percent in February.

For Linn and Benton counties, most industries in the private sector showed employment gains in July.