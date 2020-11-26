Unemployment continued to drop in October

Unemployment rates in the mid-Willamette Valley continued to drop in October, according to data released by the Oregon Employment Department this week.

Benton County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 5.3% in October, down from its revised rate of 5.6% in September.

Linn County’s unemployment rate fell to 7% in October, down from 8.3% in September.

Oregon’s unemployment rate also dropped, going from 7.9% in September to 6.9% in October.

At the peak of restrictions tied to the novel coronavirus pandemic, back in April, Linn County’s unemployment rate surged to a record 15.2% and Benton County hit a record of 10.6%.

October’s figures represent a continued improvement, but that still pales in comparison to the pre-pandemic economy.

In February, before COVID-19 hit Oregon and the state responded with restrictions that caused massive job losses, Linn County’s unemployment rate was 3.8%, while Benton County’s was a measly 2.6%.

About 6,100 people were unemployed in the mid-valley in October. While that’s down from a peak of about 14,200 people in April, it’s still nearly double the 3,200 residents that were unemployed in October 2019 in Linn and Benton counties.

November unemployment data on Oregon counties, which will include the impacts of Gov. Kate Brown's freeze, is scheduled to be released on Dec. 22.

