Under new ownership: Breeden family buys Van Essen Nursery

Having benefited from an older mentor himself, Van Essen is repaying the favor by advising the new owners. He added that “Pablo is the best,” calling the head nurseryman knowledgeable, capable, and a man of integrity.

“It was time to retire – time to move on,” Van Essen said of the future for himself and his wife, Leanne. “We loved the business and we had a great life, but it’s time to turn the corner.”

Nurseries are big bucks in Oregon. According to the state’s Department of Agriculture, greenhouse and nursery products led the top 20 crops with an annual value of $1.18 billion in 2020. The next closest earner was cattle at $569.1 million. A revised 2019 estimate showed $1.06 billion in greenhouse and nursery sales.

“We have the climate here that every other state wishes they had for growing plants,” Derry said. “We’re able to produce more plants, more varieties than almost any other state. Then we ship it to those who wish they could.”